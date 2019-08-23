Reviewing TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)’s and BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s results

Both TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) and BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) compete on a level playing field in the Investment Brokerage – National industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 52 4.19 N/A 3.76 13.59 BGC Partners Inc. 5 0.91 N/A 0.32 17.22

Demonstrates TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and BGC Partners Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BGC Partners Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of BGC Partners Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 0.00% 21.8% 4.7% BGC Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, BGC Partners Inc. has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and BGC Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 62%. About 0.3% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, BGC Partners Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation -2.57% 1.45% -2.8% -7.59% -12.14% 4.37% BGC Partners Inc. -5% 5.56% 1.85% -10.11% -19.01% 6.58%

For the past year TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was less bullish than BGC Partners Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation beats BGC Partners Inc.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. The company also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 5,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning, which offers investment consulting and planning services; Investools, a suite of investor education products and services for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services that provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. In addition, it offers various retail brokerage products and services, such as common and preferred stocks; ETFs; options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. This segment also offers trade execution, broker-dealer, clearing, processing, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions; and electronic marketplaces comprising government bond markets, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, corporate bonds, and credit derivatives. In addition, it provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements; and certain technology services. Further, this segment offers financial technology solutions, market data, post-trade, and analytics related to select financial instruments and markets. The Real Estate Services segment offers corporate advisory and investment sales; real estate finance, consulting, appraisal, and valuation; project management; and property and facilities management services to real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, lenders, multi-national corporations, and developers. The company primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms, as well as institutional clients. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.