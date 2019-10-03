Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.73M -4.48 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 -1.20 32.26M -3.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 63,341,204.25% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 73,501,936.66% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.65% and an $16 average target price. Meanwhile, Zogenix Inc.’s average target price is $58.75, while its potential upside is 46.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zogenix Inc. looks more robust than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.