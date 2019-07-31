Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

Since TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 6.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 77.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.