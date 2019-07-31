Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

Since TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|6.80
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 77.89%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.16%
|-0.19%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.3%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-0.49%
|12.95%
|42.53%
|54.74%
|32.62%
|75.8%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.