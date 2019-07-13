Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

23 and 23 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 115.38% and an $28 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 75.6% respectively. Insiders held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.