Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.13 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 23 and 23 respectively. Its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 115.38% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $28. Competitively the average price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, which is potential 83.82% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 32.3% respectively. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.