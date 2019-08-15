Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s results

Since TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.80 N/A 0.39 31.68

Demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 84.57%. Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 20.72%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 0%. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.