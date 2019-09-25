Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|4.33
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
Liquidity
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -8.05% at a $16 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
