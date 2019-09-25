Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.33 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -8.05% at a $16 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.