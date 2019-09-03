Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 22.35 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and has 14.2 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.00% and an $28 consensus target price. REGENXBIO Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 consensus target price and a 11.08% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than REGENXBIO Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.