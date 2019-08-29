Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.10 N/A -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Liquidity

30.9 and 30.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, and a 64.71% upside potential. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.5, while its potential downside is -26.66%. The information presented earlier suggests that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 71.4%. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.