Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s results

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.88 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.96% and an $28 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.