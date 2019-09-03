Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.40 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio is 30.9. On the competitive side is, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$28 is TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 66.07%. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40.5, while its potential upside is 39.37%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 0%. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.