Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

Since TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 102.99 N/A -1.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23 and 23 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 97.60%. Competitively Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.4, with potential upside of 160.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. looks more robust than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.