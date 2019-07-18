Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.21 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 23 and 23. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 121.69% at a $28 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 77.45% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.