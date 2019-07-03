Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 14.76 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 23 and 23 respectively. Its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 105.58% at a $28 consensus target price. Competitively Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $105.4, with potential upside of 25.75%. Based on the data given earlier, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.