Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2645.31 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23 and 23 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 104.83%. Competitively the average target price of NantKwest Inc. is $1.25, which is potential -0.79% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than NantKwest Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.4% and 8.9%. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.3% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.