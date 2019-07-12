Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.90 N/A -3.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23 while its Quick Ratio is 23. On the competitive side is, MacroGenics Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

The consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 115.38%. MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.25 consensus target price and a 59.11% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than MacroGenics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.