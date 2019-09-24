Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.32 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Current Ratio is 30.9. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -4.65% at a $16 consensus price target. Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14.25, with potential upside of 324.11%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 99.2% respectively. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.