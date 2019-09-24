Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|8.32
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Current Ratio is 30.9. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -4.65% at a $16 consensus price target. Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14.25, with potential upside of 324.11%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 99.2% respectively. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
