Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.65% and an $16 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.