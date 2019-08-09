Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s results

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 7.53 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Liquidity

30.9 and 30.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 85.06% at a $28 average target price. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.4 average target price and a 326.23% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.