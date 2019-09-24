Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio is 30.9. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 30.5 Current Ratio and a 30.5 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genprex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential downside is -4.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 13.1% respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.4%. Comparatively, Genprex Inc. has 51.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.