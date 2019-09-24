Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 highlights TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio is 30.9. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 30.5 Current Ratio and a 30.5 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genprex Inc.
Analyst Ratings
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential downside is -4.65%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 13.1% respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.4%. Comparatively, Genprex Inc. has 51.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
