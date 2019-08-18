Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 19 and 19 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, and a 75.66% upside potential. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $31.33, while its potential downside is -20.28%. Based on the data shown earlier, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 35.8%. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.