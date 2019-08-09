Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 48.44 N/A -0.31 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.22% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.