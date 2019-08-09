Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|1
|48.44
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 83.25% and an $28 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.22% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CytRx Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats CytRx Corporation.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
