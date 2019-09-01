Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. Its competitor CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.7. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 66.07% at a $28 average target price. Competitively the average target price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $19.57, which is potential 230.57% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.