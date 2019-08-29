Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 167.25 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 64.71% upside potential and a consensus target price of $28.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.