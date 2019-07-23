Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s results

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 33.85 N/A -3.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23 while its Quick Ratio is 23. On the competitive side is, Coherus BioSciences Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 158.78% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $28. On the other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 49.17% and its average price target is $27. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.