Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 24.48 N/A -1.43 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 23 and 23. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, and a 105.58% upside potential. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential downside is -16.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Roughly 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.