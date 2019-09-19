Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $16, and a -5.88% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.