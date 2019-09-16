Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.61 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a -10.91% downside potential and an average target price of $16. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 78.25%. Based on the results shown earlier, Avid Bioservices Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 49%. Insiders held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.