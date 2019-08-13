Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 74.13% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $28.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.4%. Competitively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
