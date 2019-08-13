Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 74.13% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $28.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.4%. Competitively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.