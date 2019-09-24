Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 8.12 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

30.9 and 30.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, with potential downside of -4.65%. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 24.14% and its consensus price target is $18. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. looks more robust than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 17.4%. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.