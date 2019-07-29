Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 440.42 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23 and a Quick Ratio of 23. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 85.31% at a $28 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 48.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.