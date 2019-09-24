Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.9. The Current Ratio of rival Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential downside is -4.65%. Competitively the consensus price target of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 63.93% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 88.1% respectively. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.