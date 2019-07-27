Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s results

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 101.42 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 23 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23. The Current Ratio of rival Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 104.83% upside potential and an average price target of $28. Competitively the average price target of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 67.46% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3% stronger performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.