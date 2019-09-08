Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.89 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio is 30.9. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 45.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 35%. Insiders held roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.