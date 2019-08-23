Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.88 N/A 0.83 18.13 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares and 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. 5.48% are TCG BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.