Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.05 N/A 0.83 18.13 Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

In table 1 we can see TCG BDC Inc. and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TCG BDC Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TCG BDC Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Scully Royalty Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TCG BDC Inc. and Scully Royalty Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is TCG BDC Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares and 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. TCG BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.48%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.