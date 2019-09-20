Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|4.05
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
In table 1 we can see TCG BDC Inc. and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TCG BDC Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TCG BDC Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Scully Royalty Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TCG BDC Inc. and Scully Royalty Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$15 is TCG BDC Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.74%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares and 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. TCG BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.48%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
For the past year TCG BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.