Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.27 N/A 0.63 23.50 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A 1.33 19.10

In table 1 we can see TCG BDC Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TCG BDC Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 3.3% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCG BDC Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 1.43% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. -4.73% 0.34% -1.01% -6.61% -15.97% 18.47% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.