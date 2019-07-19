Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

As Asset Management companies, TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|4.25
|N/A
|0.63
|23.50
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.48
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Demonstrates TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.3%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 27.7% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCG BDC Inc.
|-4.73%
|0.34%
|-1.01%
|-6.61%
|-15.97%
|18.47%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|1.69%
|-0.97%
|1.09%
|8.13%
|4.28%
|21.04%
For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.