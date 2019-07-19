Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

As Asset Management companies, TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.25 N/A 0.63 23.50 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.48 N/A -1.03 0.00

Demonstrates TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 3.3% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. -4.73% 0.34% -1.01% -6.61% -15.97% 18.47% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.