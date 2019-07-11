Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s results

As Asset Management companies, TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.33 N/A 0.63 23.50 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 3.3% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.7% of TCG BDC Inc. shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares. Insiders held 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. -4.73% 0.34% -1.01% -6.61% -15.97% 18.47% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.