Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s results

As Asset Management companies, TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|4.33
|N/A
|0.63
|23.50
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.3%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.7% of TCG BDC Inc. shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares. Insiders held 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCG BDC Inc.
|-4.73%
|0.34%
|-1.01%
|-6.61%
|-15.97%
|18.47%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|-0.86%
|-0.17%
|0.48%
|-1.38%
|0.82%
|3.67%
For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
