Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TCG BDC Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.80% 2.40% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares TCG BDC Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. N/A 15 18.13 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

TCG BDC Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TCG BDC Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TCG BDC Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than TCG BDC Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

TCG BDC Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors TCG BDC Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.