Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
28% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has TCG BDC Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.80%
|2.40%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares TCG BDC Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCG BDC Inc.
|N/A
|15
|18.13
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
TCG BDC Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TCG BDC Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.63
|2.60
The potential upside of the competitors is 133.26%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TCG BDC Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than TCG BDC Inc.’s rivals.
Dividends
TCG BDC Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
TCG BDC Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors TCG BDC Inc.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
