Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|3.73
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.57
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TCG BDC Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 has TCG BDC Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Summary
TCG BDC Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 6 of the 7 factors.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.