Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.73 N/A 0.83 18.13 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.57 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TCG BDC Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCG BDC Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 6 of the 7 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.