Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.88 N/A 0.83 18.13 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCG BDC Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCG BDC Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.48% are TCG BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.