Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.05 N/A 0.83 18.13 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 139 3.40 N/A 14.34 9.83

Demonstrates TCG BDC Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. TCG BDC Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown TCG BDC Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCG BDC Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 0.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.48% are TCG BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has 22.57% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats TCG BDC Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.