Reviewing TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.06 N/A 0.83 18.13 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.12 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 demonstrates TCG BDC Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to TCG BDC Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TCG BDC Inc. is currently more expensive than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TCG BDC Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TCG BDC Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The average target price of TCG BDC Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 0.47%. Meanwhile, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s average target price is $12.83, while its potential upside is 22.07%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is looking more favorable than TCG BDC Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TCG BDC Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.