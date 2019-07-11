Reviewing TCF Financial Corporation (TCF)’s and Its Rivals results

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82% of TCF Financial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.24% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand TCF Financial Corporation has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 2.85% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has TCF Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.30% 1.20% Industry Average 27.40% 10.16% 1.13%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares TCF Financial Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial Corporation N/A 21 11.42 Industry Average 285.22M 1.04B 14.80

TCF Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for TCF Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.55 2.65

With consensus target price of $28.5, TCF Financial Corporation has a potential upside of 36.82%. As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 10.13%. With higher possible upside potential for TCF Financial Corporation’s rivals, equities research analysts think TCF Financial Corporation is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TCF Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCF Financial Corporation -6.26% -7.04% -10.97% -9.78% -21.33% 3.69% Industry Average 0.88% 4.10% 4.19% 6.34% 8.22% 9.49%

For the past year TCF Financial Corporation has weaker performance than TCF Financial Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.23 shows that TCF Financial Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TCF Financial Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.54% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TCF Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TCF Financial Corporation’s peers beat TCF Financial Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.