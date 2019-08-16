Reviewing TCF Financial Corporation (TCF)’s and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)’s results

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial Corporation 42 1.82 N/A 1.97 10.83 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 29 4.76 N/A 1.61 17.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TCF Financial Corporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TCF Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TCF Financial Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.2% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

TCF Financial Corporation has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered TCF Financial Corporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCF Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 32.96% at a $48 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCF Financial Corporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.3% and 17.3% respectively. TCF Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCF Financial Corporation -1.79% 2% -1.97% -4.81% -16.12% 9.7% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.85% 1.56% -9.11% -7.58% -35.9% -25.59%

For the past year TCF Financial Corporation has 9.7% stronger performance while Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has -25.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors TCF Financial Corporation beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.