Reviewing TC PipeLines LP (TCP)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TC PipeLines LP has 67.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 56.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. 23.96% of TC PipeLines LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.62% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TC PipeLines LP and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PipeLines LP 0.00% 30.60% 8.20% Industry Average 12.50% 31.76% 11.17%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares TC PipeLines LP and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TC PipeLines LP N/A 35 0.00 Industry Average 406.16M 3.25B 25.59

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TC PipeLines LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PipeLines LP 2 3 0 2.60 Industry Average 1.40 1.96 1.88 2.28

TC PipeLines LP currently has a consensus target price of $37, suggesting a potential downside of -2.04%. The potential upside of the peers is 9.38%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that TC PipeLines LP’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TC PipeLines LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC PipeLines LP -0.46% -0.19% 13.84% 18.63% 40.39% 13.42% Industry Average 4.42% 4.74% 6.87% 11.43% 13.94% 21.23%

For the past year TC PipeLines LP’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TC PipeLines LP are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, TC PipeLines LP’s rivals have 1.12 and 1.06 for Current and Quick Ratio. TC PipeLines LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TC PipeLines LP.

Volatility and Risk

TC PipeLines LP has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TC PipeLines LP’s peers’ beta is 1.30 which is 29.91% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

TC PipeLines LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors TC PipeLines LP’s rivals beat TC PipeLines LP.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.