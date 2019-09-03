Reviewing TC Energy Corporation (TRP)’s and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s results

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation 48 0.00 N/A 3.04 16.13 Kinder Morgan Inc. 20 3.29 N/A 1.00 20.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TC Energy Corporation and Kinder Morgan Inc. Kinder Morgan Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than TC Energy Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. TC Energy Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Kinder Morgan Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TC Energy Corporation and Kinder Morgan Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 4% Kinder Morgan Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

TC Energy Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Kinder Morgan Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TC Energy Corporation are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

TC Energy Corporation and Kinder Morgan Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

TC Energy Corporation’s upside potential is 28.81% at a $66 consensus target price. Competitively Kinder Morgan Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 3.60%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TC Energy Corporation seems more appealing than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.2% of TC Energy Corporation shares and 65.1% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of TC Energy Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 11% are Kinder Morgan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation -1.37% -0.97% 3.2% 15.64% 10.49% 37.14% Kinder Morgan Inc. -0.15% -1.25% 5.26% 13.99% 16.17% 34.07%

For the past year TC Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Summary

TC Energy Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Kinder Morgan Inc.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.