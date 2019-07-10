Reviewing TC Energy Corporation (TRP)’s and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s results

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation 45 0.00 N/A 2.78 17.17 Frank’s International N.V. 6 2.31 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TC Energy Corporation and Frank’s International N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TC Energy Corporation and Frank’s International N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TC Energy Corporation and Frank’s International N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Frank’s International N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.9% of TC Energy Corporation shares and 44.7% of Frank’s International N.V. shares. TC Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Comparatively, Frank’s International N.V. has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation 1.94% 2.8% 13.64% 22.66% 9% 33.73% Frank’s International N.V. 7.37% -3.01% -2.86% -20.83% -15.82% 17.24%

For the past year TC Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Frank’s International N.V.

Summary

TC Energy Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Frank’s International N.V.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.