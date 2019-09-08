Reviewing TC Energy Corporation (TRP)’s and DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s results

Both TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation 48 0.00 N/A 3.04 16.13 DCP Midstream LP 30 0.37 N/A 0.66 44.56

Demonstrates TC Energy Corporation and DCP Midstream LP earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. DCP Midstream LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TC Energy Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TC Energy Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has TC Energy Corporation and DCP Midstream LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 4% DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

TC Energy Corporation has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DCP Midstream LP’s 2.09 beta is the reason why it is 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TC Energy Corporation. Its rival DCP Midstream LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. DCP Midstream LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TC Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TC Energy Corporation and DCP Midstream LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 DCP Midstream LP 0 1 1 2.50

TC Energy Corporation’s upside potential is 29.26% at a $66 average target price. Competitively DCP Midstream LP has an average target price of $34, with potential upside of 38.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that DCP Midstream LP looks more robust than TC Energy Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.2% of TC Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 60.4% of DCP Midstream LP are owned by institutional investors. TC Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.05%. On the other hand, insiders held about 36.87% of DCP Midstream LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation -1.37% -0.97% 3.2% 15.64% 10.49% 37.14% DCP Midstream LP -1.4% -1.1% -6.34% -12.89% -33.14% 11.51%

For the past year TC Energy Corporation has stronger performance than DCP Midstream LP

Summary

TC Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors DCP Midstream LP.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.